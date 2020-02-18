Heico (HEI.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. Heico has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.