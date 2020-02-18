Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.97 and its 200 day moving average is $256.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

