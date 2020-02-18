Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 204.50 ($2.69).

LON HOC opened at GBX 160.90 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.28. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

