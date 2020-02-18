HollyFrontier (HFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HFC opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $414,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

