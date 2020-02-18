Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLI. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

