Hosking Partners LLP Sells 14,057 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $137.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

