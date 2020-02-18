Imperial Capital Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Lamar Advertising in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after acquiring an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

