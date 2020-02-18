IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

NYSE:NEE opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $183.30 and a 1-year high of $279.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

