IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 294 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 32,787 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 153,104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $12,143,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

