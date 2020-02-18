IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 186 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock opened at $222.64 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $166.07 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

