IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

