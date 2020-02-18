IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

