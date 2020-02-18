IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,895 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of J.Jill worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 408,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JILL opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 3.08. J.Jill Inc has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

