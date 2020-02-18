IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 29.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

NYSE:NUE opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

