IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRS opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

