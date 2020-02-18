IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 784,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.35.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HL opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

