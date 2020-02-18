IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 1,164.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

