IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.