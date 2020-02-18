IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 566.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 36.6% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

