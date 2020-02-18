IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

