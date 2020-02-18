IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.