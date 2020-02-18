IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $146,108,000 after purchasing an additional 376,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $177.01 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

