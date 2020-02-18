IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZSL stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

