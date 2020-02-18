IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 248.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

