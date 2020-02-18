IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

PEP stock opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

