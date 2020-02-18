IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $3,762,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,069 shares of company stock worth $39,814,850 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price objective on FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.