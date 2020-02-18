IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.