IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,327 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consol Energy stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Consol Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

