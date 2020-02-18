IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 5,024 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

NYSE:CF opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

