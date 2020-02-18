IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,518.73 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,444.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,301.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,043.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

