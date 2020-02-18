IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,495,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

