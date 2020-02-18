Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$69.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$72.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a twelve month low of C$48.70 and a twelve month high of C$76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

