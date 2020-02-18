Insmed (INSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Insmed has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

