Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

