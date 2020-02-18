iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

