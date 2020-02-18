James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE JHX opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

