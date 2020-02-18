Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinseo in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

TSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.92. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

