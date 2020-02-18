Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JRSH. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

JRSH opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.