Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

NYSE:K opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

