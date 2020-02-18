Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) a €25.00 Price Target

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €25.00 ($29.07) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrizia Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.56 ($26.23).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

