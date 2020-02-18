KeyCorp Weighs in on Clearwater Paper Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLW. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

