Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$21.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.88. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$17.19 and a 1 year high of C$21.21.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

