Kloeckner & Co SE’s (KCO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KCO. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kloeckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($7.93).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €6.10 ($7.09) on Monday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of €7.37 ($8.56). The stock has a market cap of $607.98 million and a PE ratio of -49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.01 and a 200-day moving average of €5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.