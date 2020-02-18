Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 36,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days. Currently, 28.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $51,927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 407,585 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $12,516,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,255,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after buying an additional 316,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE KNX opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

