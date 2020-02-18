Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 19.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 55.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

