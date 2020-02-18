Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $195.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,344,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 147,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

