Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

