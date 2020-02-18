LGI Homes (LGIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $93.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

