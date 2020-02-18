Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 392.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,058. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.