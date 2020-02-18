Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its FY20 guidance at $2.57-2.77 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

